Traffic stop leads to the arrest of sex offender

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man pulled over for a traffic violation ended up behind bars in Wilson County on Tuesday.

Adam Warren, 33, was pulled over Tuesday morning for a turning movement violation on S. Mt. Juliet Road near Central Pike.

According to police, Warren is a registered sex offender and was wanted out Carroll County.

He had a warrant out for his arrest for a felony probation violation regarding a solicitation of a minor charge.

Warren is currently in the Wilson County Jail and will soon be picked up by Carroll County authorities.