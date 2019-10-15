Traffic stop leads to the arrest of sex offender

News
Posted: / Updated:
Adam-Warren

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man pulled over for a traffic violation ended up behind bars in Wilson County on Tuesday.

Adam Warren, 33, was pulled over Tuesday morning for a turning movement violation on S. Mt. Juliet Road near Central Pike.

According to police, Warren is a registered sex offender and was wanted out Carroll County.

He had a warrant out for his arrest for a felony probation violation regarding a solicitation of a minor charge.

Warren is currently in the Wilson County Jail and will soon be picked up by Carroll County authorities.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar