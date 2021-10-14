Traffic stop in Goodlettsville turns into drug arrest

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traffic stop turned into a drug arrest in Goodlettsville early Wednesday morning.

Police conducted a traffic stop for improper registration display. When he was pulled over, 34-year-old Joshua Calvo got out of the car and refused to identify himself, officials say.

According to arrest affidavits, he was then arrested and police found a digital scale and ID on him that belonged to another man. Calvo reportedly told police he had the ID on him because he did not have a valid license.

When officers searched the vehicle, they say they found 2.7 grams of fentanyl in a cigarette pack and 1.5 grams of meth in a plastic bag on the floorboard.

As a result of further investigation, police also found that his vehicle tag belonged to another vehicle, and Calvo had a revoked license.

He now faces multiple charges including criminal impersonation and possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute.