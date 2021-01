FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Traffic is delayed due to a natural gas main break in Franklin.

Police say Franklin Road traffic near Liberty Pike is being diverted in both directions through a parking lot in order to avoid the gas break.

Police report it is in a construction zone and anyone traveling in the area should expect delays.

No other information was immediately released.

Franklin Rd. traffic near Liberty Pike is being diverted, both directions, through a parking lot to avoid a natural gas main break in the construction zone. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/6yOGLUTzj6 — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) January 26, 2021