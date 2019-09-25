Traffic calming project coming to Cleveland Park neighborhood

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Traffic relief is in sight for one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in East Nashville.

Metro Public Works has selected Cleveland Park for one of its eight traffic calming projects.

“As traffic and congestion build around the city, our neighborhood is increasingly being used as a cut-thru,” said Sara Beth Urban, a resident of Cleveland Park.

That cut-thru is from Ellington Parkway to Dickerson Pike.

“It’s great to be recognized, and then at the same time, it reiterates this is a problem area that we really need help over here,” said Urban.

Urban also serves as the Chair of the Neighborhood Association.

She says the traffic issues go on to reckless driving, ignoring stop signs, and speeding beyond the walking district’s 20 mile per hour speed limit.

“I’ve got a three-year-old son at home and he likes to sit on the front porch and watch the cars go by and he loves to yell at the ones that are going to fast,” said Urban. “But we’re nine out of 10 cars are going not just too fast, but way too fast – we’ve got a big issue.”

In October, Metro Public Works is set to meet with the neighborhood association.

Urban said she hopes the discussion eventually leads to improved sidewalks, bike lanes, and most importantly, more signage.

“I’d love for it to be a little more visible so people know this is a neighborhood and I want my kids to be safe, I want my pets to be safe,” said Urban.

Meeting Details:

When: Oct. 10 at 6:30 -7:30 pm

Where: Community Center at Cleveland Park