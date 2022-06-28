MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heavy police presence on I-65 has parts of the road shutdown near Millersville.

According to the TDOT SmartWay Camera, Interstate-65 southbound at mile marker 104 at Bethel Road is closed.

Authorities ask people to avoid the area if they can. There’s no indication how long the closure will take place.

This area is also very close to where the stolen truck linked to the suspect at the center of a Blue Alert was located.

The truck was found by Millersville police Tuesday morning on Cycle Lane off Bethel Road.

Millersville police have urged residents to stay on high alert and to report any suspicious activity.

Police are looking for Samuel Edwards. The 34-year-old, is accused of shooting a Hendersonville police officer Monday night during a chase.

Courtesy: MNPD

The chase ended in Madison after Edwards is accused of shooting out the window of a van he was driving. Investigators said Edwards abandoned the van and allegedly stole a white Chevy Silverado truck that has a missing grill and damage to the bumper.

Again, the stolen truck has been recovered.