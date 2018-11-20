Tracy Lawrence's annual turkey fry underway at Nashville Rescue Mission Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WKRN) [ + - ] Video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - With Thanksgiving just two days away, the smell of turkey will fill the air at the Nashville Rescue Mission.

The annual Tracy Lawrence turkey fry is underway at the shelter where the country singer expects to fry at least 500 turkeys for those in need.

Lawrence and dozens of volunteers will help fry the turkeys in the parking lot of the mission in downtown Nashville.

This was the 13th year for Lawrence's "Mission Possible" Turkey Fry.

Lawrence told News 2 the turkey fry is all about keeping one of Nashville's favorite holiday traditions simple.

"We've had people try to come in with the big fryers and do a hundred at a time. We've fought to keep it simple, we've fought to keep it like this because there's something so special about being able to fellowship with all these people throughout the day," said Lawrence.

"I think to blast through it just to get it done destroys part of what the charm of this whole thing is," added Lawrence.

The annual event provides an estimated 4,500 turkeys and over 65,000 meals to help the mission feed the homeless in Middle Tennessee.