Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Briley Parkway east near Clarksville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fully-involved tractor-trailer fire has shut down Briley Parkway eastbound just west of the Clarksville Pike exit.

According to Nashville Fire Department, crews were called out around 2:11 p.m. to mile marker 21.8 on Briley Parkway in response to a vehicle fire. Firefighters battled the blaze and had it mostly knocked down before 3 p.m.

Nashville Fire Department tells News 2 that there are no reported injuries to civilians or personnel at this time. It is unclear how the fire started.

TDOT reports that all eastbound lanes are closed and will remain closed for some time until the scene can be cleared.