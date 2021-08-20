Tourist beaten, another robbed after meet-up on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after two tourists were reportedly driven from a Broadway bar to a Midtown bank Thursday night, where one of them was beaten and the other was later left on the side of a Nashville interstate.

The two victims, both visiting Tennessee from Virginia, left a bar on Broadway and got into a black Ford Fusion with some people to purchase marijuana, according to police.

The tourists were driven to the Wells Fargo on West End Avenue in the Midtown area, where detectives said the people they were with demanded their pin numbers, and ordered them to withdraw all the money from their accounts.

Surveillance image of suspect in robbery of tourists (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

While one of the victims complied, investigators said the other refused and attempted to fight the robbers, one of which was armed with a gun. He was assaulted, then pulled out of the vehicle and left on the ground by the ATM, according to police.

Detectives did not believe his injuries were life-threatening.

Police said the robbers drove off with the other victim still in their vehicle, but dropped him off on the side of the interstate. He told officers that he walked down the ramp to a residential area, where he got someone to give him a ride back to his hotel.

Investigators were able to obtain a surveillance photo of one of the robbers taken at a bank camera.

Detectives said Friday afternoon that they had recovered the Ford Fusion and were questioning one person about the crime.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.