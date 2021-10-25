Tour bus company responds after woman hit by bus on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tour bus company commented for the first time after a woman was hit by a double decker bus Saturday night on Broadway.

Officials on the scene Saturday told News 2 a woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a Gray Line bus. Police said the woman was crossing the street in a crosswalk as the bus was turning left onto Broadway.

After freeing the woman from under the bus, Nashville Fire Department transported her to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

On Monday, Gray Line Tennessee’s CEO Charles Abbott sent the following statement to News 2:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the persons injured Saturday. Safety is and always has been the number one Core Value at Gray Line Tennessee, and the double decker bus has operated safely in downtown Nashville for over six years without incident. We are cooperating fully with the police; our driver was not cited for any violations. Because this investigation is ongoing, we have no further comment at this time.”

An officer on the scene said although the woman’s injuries were critical she was expected to survive.