Touching surprise gives family chance to hear son’s heartbeat year after tragic loss

1  of  139
Closings
1st Baptist-Joelton Preschool/MDOut Academy for Academic Excellence Agathos Classical School Bambini Montessori Barren County Schools Battle Ground Academy Bedford County Schools Belmont Weekday School Benton County Schools Bill Rice Christian Academy BrightStone School Cannon County Schools Cason Children's Center - Spring Hill Cason Lane Children's Center Cedars Preparatory Academy Cheatham County Schools Child Care USA Christ the King School Christian Community School Christian County Schools City Road Child Development Center Clarksville Christian School Clarksville Montgomery,CO Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Columbia Academy Crievewood UMC Child Care Cumberland County TN Schools Currey Ingram Academy Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy DeKalb County Schools Dickson County Schools Discovery Lane Day School Donelson Christian Academy ESP AT Glendale Ezell-Harding Christian School F.C. Boyd Christian School Father Ryan High School Fayetteville City Schools Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Franklin Road Academy Franklin Special School District Friendship Christian School Giles County Schools Glen Leven Day School Goodpasture Gordon Jewish Community Ctr-Preschool Grundy County Schools Heritage Christian Academy - Mt. Juliet Hermitage Hills Baptist Grow U Hickman County Schools Highland Elementary Hillwood Playcare Holy Rosary Academy Hope Leadership Academy Houston County Schools Humphreys County Schools Immaculate Conception School Jackson County Schools Kinderland Lancaster Christian Academy Lancaster Christian Early Learning Centers Lawrence County Schools Lebanon Special School District Lewis County Schools Lighthouse Christian School Lincoln County Schools Lipscomb Academy Macon Christian Academy Macon County Schools Madison Campus Elementary Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools McClain Christian Academy Metro Action Head Start Micah Children's Academy Middle TN Christian School Mini Rockstars Montessori Academy Montessori of Franklin Moore County Schools Motlow State Community College-All Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Murfreesboro City Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Humphreys Co. NIA House Montessori Overbrook School Perry County Schools Pope John Paul II High School Priest Lake Christian Academy Primrose School of Nashville Midtown Providence Christian Academy Putnam County Schools Queen City College Restoring Hope Christian Academy Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Russellville Independent Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools St. Bernard Academy St. Edward St. George's Kindergarten St. Henry School St. Joseph School St. Matthew School St. Pius X Classical Academy Stewart County Schools Sumner Academy Sumner County Schools Templeton Academy Tennessee School For The Blind The Children's Academy-Franklin The Children's Academy-Spring Hill The Classical Academy of Franklin The Covenant School The King's Daughters Day Child Development Center Todd County Schools Trigg County Schools Trousdale County Schools United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Victory Baptist Academy Warren County TN Schools Watauga Ridgetoppers Wayne County Schools Wayne Reed Christian Childcare Webb School Westminster School For Young Children White County Schools Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools Zion Christian Academy

Touching surprise gives family chance to hear son’s heartbeat year after tragic loss

News

by: Alex Thorson

Posted: / Updated:

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Dinwiddie family got a heartwarming surprise this week that brought them to tears more than a year after their 16-year-old son Dakota Reid died in a tragic multi-vehicle crash. The teen’s donated organs saved five lives, including one Massachusetts man who was in need of a heart.

Reid’s parents, Stephanie and John, said their son’s wings were ready but their hearts were not. Reid’s heart would go on to save a man’s life.

The man who received Reid’s heart, Robert O’ Conner, gave his family an unexpected gift that will keep their son’s heart with them forever. During his yearly checkup, O’Conner decided he wanted to record his heartbeat to send to the Reid’s family.

READ MORE: Family mourns loss of Dinwiddie student killed in multi-vehicle crash

O’Conner went to a Build-A-Bear Workshop and put the recording of the heartbeat inside a bear to give to the teen’s parents. Stephanie Reid captured her husband’s reaction while opening the surprise gift from O’Conner on Wednesday.

In the video, D. Reid’s family struggles to hold back tears while John Reid takes out the bear and presses the paw to hear their son’s heart beating.

“I was lucky that I even got a heart,” O’Conner told 8News in a Facetime interview Thursday. “Myself and my family are so grateful for them donating their son’s organs.”

D. Reid’s corneas are helping a man see for the first time and four other lives were saved by his organs. His father is now asking others to consider being organ donors.

“He’s making changes in people’s lives,” J. Reid said. “My son is a hero.”

Reid’s family said they are “complete” knowing that their son’s organs helped save five people. O’Conner and the Reid family have already made plans to meet in person.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar