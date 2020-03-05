Tornadoes strike close to home for several TN lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After being awakened by sirens, East Nashville Rep. Mike Stewart soon checked his neighborhood and beyond.

“I heard, then realized that the church that I go to–East End (United Methodist Church)..had been hit,” said the lawmaker.

WKRN showed live coverage of the unstable place of worship late Tuesday.

“Thousands of people in Nashville got married in that church,” added Rep. Stewart. “Its devastating, but it will be built back.”

Rep. Stewart was not at the capitol Tuesday because needs of neighbors drew him elsewhere in his heavily damaged district.

“I spent the day…I had a constituent whose whole house was at risk for being flooded, so we had to take everything out. There were hundreds in the district trying to help,” said the lawmaker.

Two other lawmakers flew with Governor Bill Lee Tuesday to see the devastated areas of Putnam County where the bulk of the state’s two dozen storm fatalities occurred.

“It really left us speechless to be honest,” said Rep. Ryan Williams of Cookeville who along with State Senator Paul Bailey, represents the hard area.

Williams and Senator Paul Bailey did find a few words for their constituents who have lost so much.

“This is a tough time but we are going to make it,” said Sen. Bailey. (We saw) a mother and her children come back to where their home was lost, just searching for memorabilia for their family.

Those scenes are likely playing over and over again across Tennessee.