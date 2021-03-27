Tornado Watch in effect until 9pm, more could be issued later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for southern Middle Tennessee until 9pm.

We will be watching a warm front with unstable air moving northward during the evening and overnight hours as a cold front brings more storms in from the west.

2pm temperatures

How far north this warm front goes will determine where the most severe storms and tornadoes may be.

Additional watches could be issued for areas farther north this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to have much of Middle TN in an Enhanced Risk (category 4 out of 5).

Meanwhile, FLOODING has been the biggest issue so far today, with numerous Flood Advisories and several Flash Flood Warnings for Middle Tennessee. REMEMBER, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!