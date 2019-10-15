Tornado sirens tested Tuesday, upgrades will be finished early next year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Tuesday the Metro Office of Emergency Management tested Davidson County’s tornado siren system.

The test started at noon and lasted for approximately 60 seconds.

Typically testing is conducted at noon on the 1st Saturday of each month. However, improvements are currently being made to the current system which led to Tuesday’s test.

Tornado sirens are spread out throughout Davidson County.

Currently whenever there is a tornado warning for even just a portion of the county, all of the sirens sound. With the upgrades that are happening now, only sirens within the tornado warning polygon will sound.

The upgrades to Davidson County’s tornado siren system are expected to be completed by early next year.