Top 5 weather disasters in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee is no stranger to weather disasters. From flooding to tornadoes and everything in between, the Midstate is prone to all kinds of severe weather events.

This weekend’s flooding will go down in history as one of the worst flooding events ever to happen in Middle Tennessee. Let’s take a look at other disasters that have happened in the past.

Number one on our list is the Historic Tornado Outbreak of March 2020. The worst tornado outbreak in recent history here in Middle Tennessee killed 25 people and led to billions in damage. Parts of Middle Tennessee are still recovering from the devastation.

Number two on our list is the Historic Floods in May 2010. The widespread flooding that happened led to billions of dollars of damage and cost the lives of 18 Middle Tennesseans.

The Great Flood of 1927 takes the third spot. Two people were killed and more than 10,000 left homeless as the Cumberland River enlarged to 3 miles wide before the waters receded.

Number four is the power of winter weather. The Historic Icestorm in February of 2015 devastated areas on the Cumberland Plateau and led to infrastructure damage that took months to repair.

Finally, number five on the list is the April 1998 tornado outbreak. 13 tornadoes moved through Middle Tennessee including one that tracked through downtown Nashville.