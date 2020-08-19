Tootsies to reopen as ‘Bar and Grill’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — A popular bar on Broadway will reopen with a different name Wednesday, according to several sources.

Sources told News 2 Tootsies Orchid Lounge will reopen later Wednesday as “Tootsies Bar and Grill”. Tootsies told News 2 it obtained a restaurant license from the state and will obey all laws and regulations.

They’re adding steak and pork chops to the menu to abide by Mayor Cooper’s rules.

Sources said the owner plans to reopen all of his venues later Wednesday as restaurants, opening all floors.

