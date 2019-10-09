Tootsie’s to celebrate 59th anniversary with bash on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Broadway will be rocking in downtown Nashville Wednesday for Tootsie’s 59th Anniversary Birthday Bash.

The party starts with the New Faces showcase at noon between Fourth and Fifth avenues near Lower Broad with music beginning around 1 p.m. and the main show at 5 p.m.

This year’s lineup includes Brantley Gilbert, Randy Houser, Lee Brice and Jon Pardi, Terri Clark, Montgomery Gentry and many more.

A portion of Broadway will be closed to traffic for the festivities.

Admission to the event is free and it will take place rain or shine though umbrellas are not allowed.

Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Newsmaker: Tootsies 59th Birthday Bash