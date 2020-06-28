Tootsies temporarily closes to re-sanitize following isolated COVID-19 cases, pledges to support employees

Live Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tootsies Orchid Lounge will temporarily close starting Monday to re-sanitize the building. 

Tootsies media manager Jeff Eslick tells News 2 this comes after isolated cases of COVID-19 downtown. Although the lounge says it’s been sanitizing multiple times a day, they want to thoroughly re-sanitize to protect employees and customers. Eslick says Tootsies has followed CDC and Metro Health Department guidelines.  

The business has pledge to financially support any employee that contracts COIVD-19 during their recovery. 

Re-sanitizing is expected to take a few days.  

