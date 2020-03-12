Tommy Boswell, Sr. and family release statement following TBI confirmation of Evelyn’s remains

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tommy Boswell, Sr. and some family members have issued a joint statement the same day TBI officials confirmed the remains found March 6 were those of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

You can read the family’s entire statement below.

“The immediate Boswell family ( excluding Angela Jones Boswell ) of Evelyn are in anguish and grief over their loss. It has been a very rough and trying time for everyone. At this time they do not want to speak publicly in regards to the tragedy. They are still trying to process what has happened. They ask for media and the public to respect their wishes. They need more time to grieve, privately. The show of love and support does not go unnoticed. The family appreciates the prayers, memorials, and love that has been shown for Evelyn. In such a dark time, it shows there are loving people out there. All we want is justice for Evelyn and whoever is responsible to pay for the crime. The family would also like everyone to know there has not been any fundraisers or donations for funeral arrangements approved by the Boswell Family. The Boswell Family would like to reach out to Ethan Perry and family to come together for all arrangements for sweet Evelyn. There has been a lot of hate, threats, and lies thrown at members of the family not involved in the disappearance of Evelyn. The family would like to keep the ceremony private for family and close friends, due to that. Please try to show respect to those that are grieving and experiencing a heartbreaking loss. A special thank you to SCSO, TBI, and FBI for the endless hours and work being put in to bringing Evelyn the justice she deserves.”

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel spoke with Tommy Boswell, Sr. on the phone right after the news about Evelyn’s remains broke from the TBI.

Tommy told her he was not ready to speak on camera yet but wanted to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support.

For complete coverage of the Evelyn Boswell case, CLICK HERE.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the search for Evelyn Boswell.





MORE COVERAGE