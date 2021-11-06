Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself at East Nashville apartment, father wanted for questioning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The two-year-old critically injured after shooting himself at an apartment complex has died, according to Metro police.

Police say detectives are still searching for his father, Jeffery Thorpe, who is wanted for questioning. Thorpe is also wanted for unrelated outstanding warrants and on an outstanding aggravated assault warrant for allegedly pointing a handgun at a car occupied by the toddler and his mother during an argument last June.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Oakwood Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The child’s mother told police Thorpe was visiting and put a gun on a bed. The toddler then reportedly picked up the gun and fired it, striking him in the head.

Thorpe drove the toddler and his mother to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he dropped them off and did not return, according to police.

The gun used in the shooting has not yet been recovered.