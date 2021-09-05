TN volunteers still assisting disaster relief 1 week after Ida makes landfall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Red Cross still has volunteers across the South one week after Ida made landfall.

An estimated 900 volunteers have been deployed to Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama to help with disaster relief. So far, they’ve served more than 100,000 hot meals. On Saturday, the Red Cross was still serving roughly 2,200 people in its shelters.

Staff predicted they still have months worth of recovery to get the area back to normal.

“This is not your typical disaster, what Hurricane Ida did. Many are saying it’s even worse than Katrina for Louisiana. We saw that take literally years to clean up. So I am predicting we will see several months of response from the American Red Cross and it will take the people of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas a very long time to regroup,” said Sherri McKinney, the Regional Communications Director for Tennessee American Red Cross.

Right now, the Red Cross is in need of volunteers and monetary donations. They say they simply have nowhere to put certain donated items. To help you can call 1-800-Red-Cross or visit redcross.org.

The Tennessee Red Cross is also still working to assist Waverly flood victims. Anyone in need of assistance can call 1-833-583-3144.