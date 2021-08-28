TN Task Force 2 Deploys to Louisiana in Anticipation of Hurricane Ida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Task Force 2 is on the way to Louisiana to help prepare for Hurricane Ida, according to a release from the Nashville Fire Department.

Ida is expected to become a Category 4 Hurricane and make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday.

This deployment comes at the request of FEMA and is a function of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

EMAC is a mutual-aid agreement among states and territories of the U.S. which allows states to share resources during natural & man-made disasters, including terrorism.

Members of the task force will help with search and rescue efforts, water rescues and other emergency responses needed following Hurricane Ida’s landfall in Louisiana.

The group includes personnel from:

The Nashville Fire Department

Nashville Office of Emergency Management

Metro Nashville Police Department

Nashville Department of Transportation

Williamson County Emergency Management Agency

Franklin Fire Department

Task force members will stage in Port Allen, Louisiana. The deployment is expected to last two weeks. News 2 will continue coverage of Hurricane Ida.