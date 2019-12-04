TN ranked 11th highest for holiday crime

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Home security experts say burglary and porch package theft numbers rise with the holiday season.

We’ve shared the warnings of “porch pirates,” people who steal packages from outside your home.

RELATED: North Knoxville homeowner catches ‘porch pirate’ on camera

Security website alarms.org ranked Tennessee as 11th in the country for holiday related crime; its experts looked into crime statistics such as each state’s holiday arrests (November – December), state population, gun ownership, poverty – and based on these factors, assigned each state a crime score.

The higher the score, the higher the rate of holiday crime.

The holiday crime score nationwide is 32.9, according to alarms.org

Florida was the worst state for holiday crime – with a rate twice as high as the national average at 81.5.

New Mexico, Louisiana, Texas and Utah ranked behind Florida in the top 5 worst states for holiday related crime.

Maine is ranked the safest state regarding holiday crime – with a rate well below the national average at 18.9.

Ranking well with Maine were the states of New Hampshire, Vermont, North Dakota and New Jersey in the top 5 best states for holiday related crime.

Holiday crime prevention tips:

Alarms.org also shared some tips for safety precautions to take during the holidays both at home and while out shopping.

Install or activate an alarm system

Hide gifts in an interior room – closets or a windowless room where they can’t be seen from a window

Get a safe that doesn’t “look” like a safe

Upgrade the door lock

Make arrangements for travel or being out of town – lights, motions sensors, etc.

Lock your vehicle

Tips to deter porch pirates during the holidays:

Keep gifts, cash & valuables well hidden so they can’t be seen or reached by thieves.

Lock doors & windows before leaving your residence.

Leave a light on in a room & draw curtains when you go out at night.

Cancel newspapers and other deliveries when out of town and away from home for an extended amount of time.

MORE: Clinton Police Department kicks off “Operation Grinch” with porch pirate arrest

LATEST STORIES