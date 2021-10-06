TN man released from hospital after 2+ month battle with COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than two months after he was hospitalized for COVID-19 complications, Joe Gammon has now gone home to his family.

The Middle Tennessee man contracted the virus in early July and was sent to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West where he “fought for his life” on an ECMO machine. Once he gained enough strength, Gammon was transferred to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown for rehabilitation.

On October 1, he was cheered on as he was escorted by his wife and Ascension Saint Thomas employees and discharged from the facility.

“I get to be one of the lucky ones,” Gammon stated. “Not many people, that have dealt with COVID, have gotten the chance to do this.”

Though Gammon initially decided against getting the vaccine, he now plans to take the shot as soon as possible.