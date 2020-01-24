TN lawmaker talks about her input on governor’s abortion bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee’s new abortion bill is a work in progress with exact language to come, but at least one state lawmaker has already had input.

This comes after some Republican lawmakers privately said they did not learn about the governor’s plan until late Wednesday before Thursday’s morning unveiling of the bill’s outline.

One of the voices consulted on the bill days earlier was Rep. Susan Lynn.

Last year she sponsored a successful bill banning abortion in Tennessee if the landmark Roe v, Wade U-S Supreme Court decision was overturned.

The suburban Nashville representative was the only woman who spoke at the Republican governor’s Thursday event.

Among other things, the proposal includes a ban at the detection of a heartbeat along with a series of other bans beginning at 8-weeks if courts strike down the heartbeat provision.

“The governor’s right-hand man and one of his aides came to see me and talked with me about their ideas for the bill,” said Rep. Lynn.

Lynn said she talked to the governor’s team about the other abortion bans in the bill such as 8-weeks, 10-weeks or whatever time frame courts might uphold.

“More than likely this will be litigated,” added the lawmaker. “Strategy matters. You want to win.”

She said her talks with the governor’s team did not include provisions for an abortion if the life of a mother is threatened by pregnancy or provisions for rape or incest.

“Generally we include the life of the mother in our legislation,” said Lynn. “It’s just presumed we are going to have that in there. I think that is why it was not discussed.”

As for rape or incest provisions in the governor’s abortion bill, Rep. Lynn said: we generally don’t do that.”



Capitol Hill Democrats, who hold about twenty percent of legislative seats, want a voice as well.

They point to public numbers on the abortion issue.

“Even though 72-percent of Americans do not want to see abortion banned or restricted, whether they are Democratic, Republican, independent, whatever it is, we ar still talking about it in our state legislature,” said Memphis Democrat Sen. Katrina Robinson.

One of the things both parties will watch in the coming weeks is when the governor’s abortion bill is filed.

Governor Lee is in Washington for a dinner tonight at the annual March for Life event.