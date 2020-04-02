Breaking News
Gov. Bill Lee to issue executive order requiring Tennesseans to stay at home
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.
1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

TN labor dept. urges “patience” for those seeking unemployment claims

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – With Tennessee unemployment claims setting another dramatic record last week, the agency processing the claims urges “patience” for those seeking help.

“We just ask for folks patience because no one has ever seen a spike like this,” says Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development spokesperson Chris Cannon.

That spike announced Thursday went from around 2700 claims for the week ending March 14th to more than 37,000 claims for the week ending March 21st and now to almost 95,000 claims for March 22nd-March 28th.

“We paid out last week millions and millions more than we typically do in unemployment benefits. So the system is busy,” added the labor department spokesperson. “The system is taking a lot of claims but it is working.”

Earlier in the week, the labor department had indicated on its website that those trying to log on Sunday should try again Monday or Tuesday.

The department’s website at JOBS4TN.GOV aims to help those unemployed find jobs and to file their claims.

The hardest hit area of Tennessee’s economy is its hospitality industry.

The entertainment districts of the state’s largest towns Nashville and Memphis are almost deserted with with bars, restaurants and hotels closed in mid-Martch by local orders leaving thousands out of work

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories