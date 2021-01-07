TN Homeland Security Director: ‘My concern is for the people of Tennessee’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Director Greg Mays and his team work around the clock, monitoring and investigating threats at a state-wide level.



“My concern is for the people of Tennessee. I want to make sure that there aren’t other Mr. Warners out there thinking about things like this. And if there might be, I want to know about it,” said Mays.



Mays referring to the Christmas morning explosion that devastated historic Second Avenue in downtown Nashville. As the FBI continues their post-blast investigation, the focus turns to why.



“There’s so much to put together about a person from their cyber presence, to their health records, to their belief system, to their friends to their family.”



This is why Mays says, while the public is anxious for answers, the process can’t be compromised.



“If we’re just patient, don’t rush to fill a void with facts that aren’t there, take our time and let the facts emerge, I think we’ll be able to get a really good picture of what happened.”



“At what point do you deem a violent act terrorism?” News 2’s Alex Denis asked.



“That’s a good question, because if something is terrifying, the general public thinks -hey, that should be terrorism. But domestic terrorism has a very specific legal definition. There has to be an ideology that is directly linked to a violent act. So for example, in the Christmas Day bombing no such link has been established,” Mays said.



At least, not yet.



“The FBI, who is the lead agency on this case, they will at some point issue their findings about what made Mr. Warner tick.”



A process, Mays believes, we should trust before making assumptions about motive.



“We could be sitting here almost two weeks after the bombing deeply concerned about a bomber out there on the loose. But instead, less than 24 hours after the bomb went off, we knew who did it,” Mays says.



A testament, Mays says, to the cooperation shows between the agencies working to get answers.