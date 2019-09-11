TN Highway Safety Office launches campaign against riding scooters while impaired

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dr. Marshall Hall treats scooter-related injuries all the time.

“Broken ankles, broken arms,” Hall said.

“Facial fractures, facial lacerations.”

Hall is the medical director at Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

He says patients come in with scooter-related injuries once or twice a week.

Most of the injuries have the same thing in common.

“A very high percentage of the time, alcohol is involved,” Hall said.

Last weekend, police arrested Andrew Doss after they say he tried to ride a scooter through a crime scene on Broadway.

Police say Doss smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

In May, 26-year-old Brady Gaulke died after being hit by a car while on a scooter.

Police say his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

“Even one fatality is too many and having one fatal accident where this occurred showed us that it could happen to somebody else,” said Arriale Tabson, public information officer for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

THSO just launched a new campaign, raising awareness on the dangers of drinking and riding scooters.

“It’s extremely dangerous,” Tabson said.

The agency is posting signs on social media, letting riders know they can face charges.

“It is considered a motor vehicle so you can be pulled over for a DUI,” she said.

Statewide there’ve been two scooter-related deaths this year, according to Tabson.

“Taking that risk is simply not worth it,” Hall said.