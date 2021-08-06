NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s health and education commissioners are set to speak Friday at a virtual briefing.
Both Tennessee Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, and Education Commissioner, Penny Schwinn, will be in attendance at the briefing which is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. CST.
At a briefing earlier this week, Dr. Piercey said the state had seen a 200% increase in cases since July 1. The rise in cases also comes as students are returning to the classroom across Tennessee.
On Thursday, the Metro Nashville Board of Education adopted a universal mask policy for the start of the new school year, which begins next week.
On Monday, Tennessee’s House Speaker Cameron Sexton threatened school districts with potential legislative force if they choose to issue a mask mandate or close schools due to the pandemic.
Sexton responded to the Metro Schools’ decision, saying they are “starting discussions with house members.”
