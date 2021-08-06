FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s health and education commissioners are set to speak Friday at a virtual briefing.

Both Tennessee Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, and Education Commissioner, Penny Schwinn, will be in attendance at the briefing which is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. CST.

The full briefing will be posted shortly if you missed it live.

At a briefing earlier this week, Dr. Piercey said the state had seen a 200% increase in cases since July 1. The rise in cases also comes as students are returning to the classroom across Tennessee.

On Thursday, the Metro Nashville Board of Education adopted a universal mask policy for the start of the new school year, which begins next week.

On Monday, Tennessee’s House Speaker Cameron Sexton threatened school districts with potential legislative force if they choose to issue a mask mandate or close schools due to the pandemic.

Sexton responded to the Metro Schools’ decision, saying they are “starting discussions with house members.”