TN emergency teams arrive in FL for hurricane response

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKRN) – A search and rescue team from Tennessee arrived in Florida early Sunday morning to help with the response to Hurricane Dorian.

“They are waiting for the morning briefing & eager to help the citizens of FL,” the Franklin Fire Department wrote on Twitter. First responders are staging at the Orange County Convention Center.

#HurricaneDorian Update: TN Task Force 2, including 5 Franklin FF's, arrived in Orlando, FL this morning at 4 AM. They are staging at the Orange Co. Convention Center. FFD Capt. Michael Pardue said they are waiting for the morning briefing & eager to help the citizens of FL. pic.twitter.com/8O82I1oIAs — Franklin Fire Dept (@FranklinFire) September 1, 2019

Franklin sent five firefighters as part of a 35-person search and rescue team called Tennessee Task Force 2. The state announced other deployments on Saturday:

An ambulance strike team of 48 emergency medical services personnel from the counties of, Anderson, Benton, Blount, Cheatham, Claiborne, Grainger, Green, Hamilton, Hardeman, Madison, Metro Nashville/Davidson, Montgomery, Sullivan, Sumner, and Weakley, and the cities of Bartlett and Germantown in Shelby County;

A swift-water rescue team of 37 personnel from fire departments in Dickson, Madison, Shelby, and Williamson counties, and the cities of Ashland City in Dickson County and LaVergne in Rutherford County; and,

One staff member from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Office of Energy Programs who will support Florida’s fuel operations during the emergency.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said it’s prepared to help other areas as the storm’s track changes.