TN Department of Correction donates 18,000 water bottles to Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Correction donated more than 18,000 water bottles to the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Earlier this summer, the Nashville Rescue Mission told News 2 they were in desperate need of water bottles. They get about 800 guests a day and need about 2,400 bottles of water per day. They say with the extremely high temperatures, this is of great need right now.

The Tennessee Department of Correction saw News 2’s coverage and decided to step in. Probation Director Niresha Atkins spoke with News 2 about their efforts.

“We saw the news article about wanting the need of water, and water is something that is easy to come by. So, we reached out to the Vice President of the Nashville Rescue Mission and I told her basically we accept the challenge,” Atkins said.

TN Dept. of Probation donates 18,000 water bottles to Nashville Rescue Mission

The Davidson County Probation Office took it upon themselves to host a challenge for their staff during July. They collected water bottles to donate to the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Atkins said, “The fact that hey we were able to deliver and be a good cause. That’s what we want to do. We will continue reaching out to agencies to provide assistance that’s needed moving forward.”

Wednesday, they dropped off more than 18,000 bottles of water.

The Nashville Rescue Mission says the public can donate cases of water at anytime. To make a donation, click here.