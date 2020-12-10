State audit of DCS highlights major areas of safety improvements needed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury released an extensive audit on the Department of Children’s Services, suggesting multiple key changes within the agency after a nearly four-year review.

The audit was conducted between October 1, 2016 and July 1, 2020. It looked at several facets of DCS, including child services, safety of children, provider and licensed facilities and employee qualifications and turnover.

According to the report, department staff did not accurately maintain and perform background checks on employees and volunteers within the agency, as required by state statute and departmental policy.

Out of 55 employees and 59 volunteers whose background checks were reviewed, the audit found deficiencies in local criminal background checks, driving records, and national sex offender registry checks.

“We analyzed the department’s background check process for employees and volunteers and found multiple issues, all of which potentially jeopardize the safety of children in the department’s custody,” the report read.

The audit notes that it independently performed checks on these individuals and did not find information that should have disqualified any of them.

In addition, the report said the agency needed to do a better job monitoring and managing caseloads to ensure caseworkers are not managing more than 20 cases at one time.

“While the department’s regional averages were 20 active cases or below, we found that the department’s caseload data showed that between 18.5% and 28.8% of the department’s case managers carried more than 20 cases based on the day chosen by the department,” the audit noted.

Another area of focus was how DCS responded to allegations of child abuse. The audit found that management had improved their response to allegations. However, staff still had weaknesses when it came to documentation and moving through key points of the investigation process.

“Department investigators did not timely complete required documentation while conducting investigations of the highest risk child abuse allegations,” the report said.

The comptroller’s office said DCS management did provide responses to the audit’s findings. The state will continue to follow up on this audit and examine procedures put in place as a result of its findings.

News 2 has reached out to DCS requesting comment.