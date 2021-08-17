Vehicle emissions testing ending in 4 Middle Tennessee counties in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced Tuesday that vehicle emissions will come to an end in five counties after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) accepted revisions to the state’s air quality plan.

Emissions testing will come to an end in Hamilton, Sumner, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson Counties. It’s a move that State Representative William Lamberth says is overdue, “It’s unnecessary, it’s outdated, and we simply don’t need it anymore.”

Anthony Holt, Sumner County Mayor, says that it’s good for Sumner County residents, “This means for the average citizen of Sumner County they don’t have to wait in line for over an hour sometimes and they’re free to make the repairs on their timetable.”

Emissions testing has long been a burden for low-income residents since costly repairs may be necessary to bring vehicles up to emissions standards.

While four counties in Middle Tennessee are doing away with emissions testing, Davidson County will still continue to require emissions testing for residents.

The approval becomes effective on Sept. 16, 2021, 30 days after publication in the Federal Register. Tennessee law states the elimination of vehicle emissions testing is effective 120 days following EPA’s approval. Therefore, the effective end date of the program is Jan. 14, 2022.

In counties where vehicle emissions testing is ending, persons registering their vehicles on or before Jan. 13, 2022 will still be required to get the vehicle emissions test. Residents in those counties who register after Jan. 13, 2022, will not have to undergo vehicle emissions testing.