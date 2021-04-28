TN company says ex-CEO no longer employed ‘in any capacity’ after incident with Franklin teen in prom dress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Telemedicine company VisuWell has provided “additional clarity” in the termination of former CEO Sam Johnson accused of publicly ridiculing a male high school senior for wearing a dress to prom.

VisuWell further addressed Johnson in a series of tweets on Tuesday and answered questions about his future involvement in the company. In short, Johnson has no future involvement with the company.

Post 1/2: In response to those asking for additional clarity on Sam Johnson’s termination as CEO, we can confirm that Mr. Johnson is no longer employed by VisuWell in any capacity. — Visuwell (@VisuWell) April 27, 2021

In addition, VisuWell said Johnson has lost his seat on the Board of Directors and will have no informal advisory role. His ties with the company are completely severed.

“His behavior was not representative of our values, which include respect and compassion for all,” the company wrote in another tweet.

VisuWell says their company’s culture “emphasizes respect, kindness, and compassion, especially for those from traditionally marginalized communities.”

The company said it has zero tolerance for any intolerance.

“Mr. Johnson’s actions contradicted the high standards we set for ourselves in promoting the health of those who use our platform,” the company said in their official statement on the matter.

Sam Johnson (left) and Jacob Geittman, Dalton Stevens (right)

News 2 reached out to Johnson for his take on what occurred on Saturday night. He originally agreed to be interviewed on camera before changing his mind. The former CEO later agreed to answer written questions submitted to him by News 2.

Johnson told News 2 it had nothing to do with Stevens’ attire and that it was all about behavior.

Stevens and his boyfriend Jacob Geittman denied it had anything to do with their behavior and that they were sad that Johnson continued to deny approaching Stevens “with any intentions other than to harass and provoke.”

Either way, VisuWell said they share in the concerns of everyone over Johnson’s handling of the situation and said they are “looking forward to announcing concrete steps” to support the LGBTQ community.