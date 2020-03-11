TN Capitol Hill proposals emerge to aid tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Financial help for tornado victims across Tennessee is being considered by state lawmakers.

It would come in the form of a bill to cut Tennessee’s 7-percent sales tax on replacing items lost in the tornado.

“You are talking about 16-hundred residences across the state impacted,” says House sponsor Rep. Ryan Williams.

With images fresh and painful of the tornado that took 18-lives in their districts, Putnam County lawmakers Williams and Sen. Paul Bailey are crafting a bill to help the thousands across Tennessee who will rebuild their homes and businesses.

One idea is to eliminate the state sales tax to replace items that became debris spread in pockets from Benton County to Nashville and Cookeville.

“There are miles of debris with things like washer, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, clothes, and shoes,” said Rep. Williams. “I talked to a colleague here whose grandmother had literally had everything sucked out of a window.”

The sales tax relief of 7-percent on the dollar would help replace those things lost.

“Starting a new home, rebuilding that home we want to give some form of tax relief to them,” added Sen, Bailey.

There are also plans by House Democrat leader Karen Camper for a 10-million bill aiding tornado victims across the state.

The bills could be heard as early as next week.