TN beach closes due to bacteria levels

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee beach has closed due to high bacteria levels, according to the state.

Officials have closed the Ragland Bottom Day Use Beach. The beach is located on Center Hill Lake in Smithville.

The beach is being closed due to high bacteria levels found in the water. Officials tell News 2 the area is still open for picnicking and boat launching. That’s the only beach affected at Center Hill Lake.

The state says you will see signs posted throughout the area as a reminder.