TN AMBER Alert: Air, ground searches continue for Summer Wells

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) – Search efforts have resumed for 5-year-old Summer Wells who disappeared from her home in Hawkins County on Tuesday.

“We’re pursuing any and all leads and continuing searches by air and by ground. Like you, we’re hoping today brings some much needed good news,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Friday morning.

Summer’s father, Don Wells, spoke with Nexstar’s News Channel 11 about the disappearance of his daughter.

“She was planting flowers with her mother and her grandmother and she wanted to go into the house, so my wife watched her go into the door and she went into the house,” said Wells. “And the boys were on the internet of course, and she wanted to go downstairs and play with her toys. So when her mother [came] in and she says, ‘Summer ‘ and she went down into the basement and she didn’t answer. So she went down there and she was gone. So she went out the basement door, which was unlocked, and we haven’t seen her since.”

Wells said he believes his daughter may have been kidnapped. “We know she wouldn’t leave the property, she doesn’t do that.”

“As we’ve stated before, the circumstances surrounding Summer’s disappearance remain unclear,” TBI’s Public Information Officer, Leslie Earhart said during a Thursday AMBER Alert briefing. “If we do develop information that she was taken and we develop a suspect.”

Also on Thursday, Church Hill Rescue Squad Captain Tim Coup addressed the question – if Summer wandered off, why did somebody not see her?

“This part of the community, the residents are very spread out. Some being from one hilltop to the other hilltop, or at the start of the road and you might go a mile before you ever get to another residence, making that very difficult for residents just to be able to be at home while outside working or something and notice her leaving that area,” said Coup.

Photos: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Search teams say their progress in finding Summer Wells has been slowed by poor signal and dangerous terrain.

“We are also experiencing very dense canopy coverage including very dense ground cover,” Coup said. “That is causing search efforts to become very difficult, taking extra time to cover these areas adequately, exhausting teams a lot quicker.”

On Wednesday, TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Summer after initially issuing an Endangered Child Alert Tuesday night when she was reported missing. The agency chose to upgrade the alert because of “new information and growing concern.”

Summer Moon-Utah Wells is 3-feet tall with blonde hair who is believed to be barefoot. She was last seen Tuesday walking near her home in the Beech Creek community wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, investigators asked people living in the area to check out buildings and storage sheds for any sign of the missing child.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said, on Wednesday, the family is cooperating in the investigation but declined to answer questions about any issues within the home.

“We’re going to continue on until we find Summer and put this case to rest,” Lawson explained.

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer.

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.