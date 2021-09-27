TN AG appeals two rulings blocking Gov. Lee’s mask opt-out order

Tennessee Flag. Coronavirus Covid 19 in U.S. State. Medical mask isolate on a black background. Face and mouth masks for protection against airborne infections in USA, America

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Attorney General Herbert Slatery has appealed two recent federal court rulings that block Governor Bill Lee’s mask mandate opt-out order.

In a statement released by Slatery’s office Monday, the Tennessee AG says he is seeking an immediate stay on two court decisions that block enforcement of Executive Order 84. One ruling in Shelby County, the other in Knox County.

On September 17, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction that blocked the order in Shelby County schools.

A federal court judge issued a similar order on September 24, telling Knox County Schools to enforce a mask mandate after several families of students filed a lawsuit alleging the order and the schools’ lack of mask mandate violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

On the same day, a judge issued a similar order for Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District.

Executive Order 84, signed by Lee last month, allows a student’s parent or guardian the right to opt-out of any requirement to wear a face-covering at school, on a school bus, or at school functions.

“These orders have impeded the Governor’s executive authority during an emergency to direct the State’s public health response, which is why this Office will be appealing those decisions,” wrote General Slatery.