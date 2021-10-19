Nashville Tractor issued cease and desist over illegal alcohol sales allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued a cease and desist letter to The Nashville Tractor. TABC is demanding the company stop selling any type of alcohol because it does not have a permit to do so.

This is not the first time Nashville Tractor has been under fire. In 2019, News 2 obtained video of what appeared to be an illegal cash bar on one of the company’s vehicles.

If the company doesn’t comply with the cease and desist, TABC writes that further action could be imposed, including criminal penalties.