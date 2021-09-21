TLC concert cancelled in Franklin due to severe weather

LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 20: Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas (L) and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins of the musical group TLC appear on stage during the finale of the UPN television reality show “R U The Girl” at the Orpheum Theatre on September 20, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The TLC concert scheduled in Franklin for Tuesday night was cancelled due to severe weather.

According to a Facebook post from FirstBank Amphitheater, projected thunderstorms, wind and lightning caused TLC representatives to cancel the show in Franklin/Thompson’s Station.

Officials say they wanted to make the decision earlier in the day for any fans traveling to the venue. Refunds will be available for anyone who purchased tickets.

No other information about rescheduling the show was released but News 2 will continue to follow this for updates.