Breaking News
11 men charged in Spring Hill sex trafficking operation

Tito’s is now the top-selling distilled spirit in the U.S., report says

News

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

Tito’s Handmade Vodka. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The top-selling distilled spirit in the country is made in Austin, Texas, according to the International Wine and Spirits Record.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka knocked Smirnoff vodka off its decade-long reign at the top of the chart, the London-based agency said in its 2019 U.S. beverage alcohol review.

In a press release Wednesday, the IWSR said Tito’s sales jumped more than 20% in 2019. Vodka is also the largest spirit category by volume in the country, the report said.

Spirit volumes increased by 2.3% as a whole across the country, led by a 40% increase in mezcal. Japanese whiskey volumes increased 23.1%, Irish whisky went up 8.6%, tequila increased 9.3%, U.S. whiskey increased 5.5% and cognac volumes went up 4%, according to the report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar