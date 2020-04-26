Titans wrap up draft with three picks on day 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Despite all the challenges that came with the draft process and the actual draft itself, the Titans added 6 new players to its roster.

On Day 3, Tennessee opened things up with a 5th-round selection, picking defensive lineman Larrell Murchison from NC State.

The two-toned blue headed into the 7th round with three picks, but traded one to the Chiefs for a 6th rounder in 2021. With the first pick of the final round, the Titans selected Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald. With the second, Tennessee added defensive back Chris Jackson out of Marshall.

Even though both the Vols and Commodores went into Day 3 with a lot of names left to be selected, only one prospect of the two schools heard his name called. In the 7th round, the 49ers selected Vols wideout Jauan Jennings.

After the draft was complete, a lot of those prospects found homes. Notables include –

TSU WR Chris Rowland signed with the Falcons

Tennessee WR Marquez Callaway signed with the Saints

Vanderbilt WR Kalija Lipscomb signed with the Chiefs

Vanderbilt QB Riley Neal signed with the Broncos

Tennessee S Nigel Warrior signed with the Ravens

The Titans have added some undrafted free agents to its arsenal as well –