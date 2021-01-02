Titans Week: Wrapping up the regular season, hungry for the playoffs

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel argues a call during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans (10-5) are gearing up for the regular season finale taking on the Houston Texans (4-11) on Sunday. With a win the Titans can clinch a playoff berth and win the AFC South title for the first time since 2008.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

The Titans clinch the AFC South title with:

1) Tennessee win (at Houston) OR

2) Indianapolis loss (vs. Jacksonville) OR

3) Tennessee tie (at Houston) AND Indianapolis tie (vs. Jacksonville)



The Titans clinch a playoff berth with:

1) Baltimore loss (at Cincinnati) OR

2) Miami loss (at Buffalo) OR

3) Tennessee tie (at Houston) AND Cleveland loss OR

4) Tennessee tie (at Houston) AND Miami tie (at Buffalo) OR

5) Tennessee tie (at Houston) AND Baltimore tie (at Cincinnati)

KEEPING CONNECTED:

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel heads back to Houston, a place he knows well. He was the linebackers from 2014-16 then moved up to the defensive coordinator role in 2017 until joining the Titans in 2018. Vrabel also has ties to Texans’ head coach Romeo Crennel, playing for him in New England and in Kansas City.

“I think everybody realizes the amount of respect I have for RAC (Romeo) having played for him and really started my career – I had four years in Pittsburgh, but that first year in New England was with RAC. The impact that he made and then being able to play for him in Kansas City again and then coach with him in Houston. He’s a better man and husband and dad than he is coach, and obviously he’s a fantastic coach. It’s those type of people only come around so often and he’s certainly made an impact on me as a player and a coach,” said Vrabel.

HENRY EYES 2,000:

Heading into the final week of the season, the Titans’ star running back Derrick Henry is only 223 yards away from becoming the eighth member of the elite 2,000-yard club.

While it is a lot to ask out of a running back at the end of the regular season, Henry has shown he’s capable, reaching the 200-yard mark a total of four times in his career.

In the Titans’ final game of the regular season in 2019 at Houston, Henry rushed for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns on 32 carries.

Should Henry hit 2,000, he would become the first NFL player to do so since Adrian Peterson with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012 and the Titans would become the first franchise with two 2,000-yard rushers, as Chris Johnson tallied 2,006 rushing yards in 2009.

Henry has already secured the NFL rushing title for the second consecutive season.

SHORT INJURY LIST:

The Titans final injury report was released on Friday, and outside linebacker Derick Roberson is the only player listed as ‘OUT’ for Sunday.

Linebacker Daren Bates and fullback Khari Blasingame as listed as ‘Questionable.’

The Titans take on the Texans on Sunday, kick off set for 3:25 p.m. (CT)