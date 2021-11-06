Titans Week: Preparing for the Rams without King Henry

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans get ready for another road trip to the West Coast, this time taking on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

LOSING THE KING:

It was a rough start to the week, after the Titans announced that their star running back Derrick Henry would be placed on injured reserve after breaking a bone in his foot in Sunday’s win in Indianapolis. He underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, and is expected to be out 6-10 weeks.

“Whenever that is, that’s when it’ll be,” Vrabel said. “I know that he’ll be around our team as soon as he can. I know that’s important to him. I know that’ll be important to our team. We will have to move on. We’ll have to move on, unfortunately, without him here in the short term and not look back.”

WELCOMING IN AP:

While the Titans lost Henry, they added future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. He is expected to be activated to the 53-man roster before Sunday. Peterson, 36, has 14 years of NFL experience and will bring a veteran presence in place of Henry. As for Vrabel’s advice to the newest addition, be physical.

“Go as hard as you can, take care of the football, try to learn the details of the play, play with great effort and don’t do dumb stuff to hurt the team.”

#Titans newest addition @AdrianPeterson joining the team on the field this afternoon wearing No. 8 pic.twitter.com/HTYq2NjajD — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 3, 2021

JULIO RETURNS TO PRACTICE:

After missing the Titans game against the Colts, Julio Jones was back at practice this week. While mostly listed at ‘Limited Participation’ on the injury report, he did look healthy after dealing with an ongoing hamstring injury.

Who loves seeing #11 and #2 on the practice field this week?! #Titans pic.twitter.com/cuk9bq84qH — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 4, 2021

BRINGING THE JUICE:

Peterson spoke to the media for the first time on Friday and made it clear that he is happy to be in Tennessee. The future Hall of Fame running back said he’s fitting in well.

Great energy,” Peterson said. “I felt it from the moment I got here. This team has been competing well. I was watching the game on Sunday and you see a group of guys doing whatever it takes to win games.”

WHO’S IN, WHO’S OUT:

The Titans will be without several players on Sunday; Khari Blasingame, Nate Davis, Rashaan Evans, and Greg Mabin are all listed as OUT.

While wide receiver A.J. Brown practiced throughout the week, he was a late add to the injury report and. is ‘Questionable’ vs. the Rams with a knee issue.