Titans Week: Preparing for next AFC opponent on a short week

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to hand the ball off during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. The Tennessee Titans are confident enough Ryan Tannehill can repeat the best season of his career, or close enough, that they gave him a four-year, $118 million contract. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans (5-2) are coming off a big Monday Night win over the Buffalo Bills, and now they’ll have a short week to prepare for another AFC opponent, hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) on Sunday.

ON TO THE NEXT ONE:

The Titans were certainly riding high after getting the upset in front of a national audience, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill made it clear that the celebration was short-lived, and the focus now shifts to the Chiefs.

“Last week is over. I think we enjoyed the win. Enjoyed it Monday night, a little bit of Tuesday while you watch tape and make the corrections. Yesterday afternoon, we are getting ready for this one. Have to be able to turn the page. I say it every week, whether it is good or bad you have to be able to turn the page in this league, because each week is independent of the last week. You have to show up every week. It is going to be crucial for us to come out and have a great week of preparation and be ready to go on Sunday,” said Tannehill.

MIXING UP THE SCHEDULE:

The Titans took Tuesday off, and while head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the media on Wednesday, the team held a walkthrough, instead of a traditional practice. With injuries continuing to plague the team, Vrabel felt having a lighter day of work would benefit everyone.

#Titans Mike Vrabel’s thoughts on a short week of practice, gearing up for Kansas City: pic.twitter.com/eFZ8Hb9A0z — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) October 22, 2021

“I just felt like I try to do what is best for the football team. We get a lot of reps done, they get to see a lot of plays, we have a group of show team on each side that helps us out so we will get to see plenty of plays. I just felt like it was an emotional, physical game, a lot of guys are banged up, and this is the decision that I felt like was best for the team. Bring them in a little later, let them get some sleep, get treatment at a little later time, and then get back to a normal schedule tomorrow (Thursday),” said Vrabel.

KERN ACTIVATED:

On Friday, the Titans announced that punter Brett Kern was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so he will to suit up on Sunday. Prior to going on the COVID-19 list last week, he had missed the previous two games with a groin injury. The Titans released punter Johnny Townsend earlier in the week.

BROWN DEALS WITH FOOD POISONING:

Titans top receiver, A.J. Brown admitted to getting food poisoning on Sunday, but still played on Monday night. However, Brown did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was still listed on the injury report with having an ‘illness.’ He spoke with the media on Friday and shared that he’s feeling better and will be ready to go on Sunday.

I will never eat fast food in my life again. 🤮🤢 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) October 20, 2021

“We are feeling a little better. I just have to be selective to what I eat. I’m on a bland diet, everything is good, and I’ll do everything to be out there. I’ll be fine,” said Brown.

WHO’S IN AND WHO’S OUT:

The Titans continue to deal with injuries, and this week there are a few players who won’t play, that includes; T Taylor Lewan, WR Chester Rogers, and LB Monty Rice.

WR Julio Jones, OLB Bud Dupree, RB Jeremy McNichols, and S Amani Hooker are listed as ‘questionable.’

#Titans Injury Report-



OUT: Lewan, Rogers & Rice



Questionable: Julio Jones, Jeremy McNichols, Bud Dupree and Amani Hooker. pic.twitter.com/BXFMv9ohpr — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) October 22, 2021

On Saturday, the Titans activated RB Darrynton Evans, DL Larrell Murchison from injured reserve, adding both to the 53-man roster. Meanwhil, CB Chris Jones WR Mason Kinsey were elevated from the practice squad and RB Mekhi Sargent was waived.

Kickoff between the Titans and Chiefs is set for Noon (CT) at Nissan Stadium.