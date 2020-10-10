Titans Week: More negative tests will lead to Titans hosting Bills on Tuesday

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- After a week of ups and downs the Tennessee Titans are inching closer to playing Tuesday night, hosting the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium. The one thing that will have to remain consistent until then, rolling in the negative test results.

FEELING GOOD:

After six consecutive days of receiving positive tests, all tests came back negative for the Titans on both Monday and Tuesday. Head coach Mike Vrabel met virtually with players and coaches to start preparing for the Buffalo Bills.

ROLLING BACKWARDS:

On Wednesday, the Titans placed WR Corey Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. After having two players test positive following two positive-free days, the Titans would be forced to keep their facility closed. They would now need two produce even more days of consecutive negative tests before the NFL can consider allowing them to return to the building.

WORKOUTS CAUSE CONTROVERSY:

Also on Wednesday, it was confirmed by News 2 that a group of Titans players held a workout on Sept. 30 at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville. Questions arose regarding whether it was a violation of league protocols/procedures. A league memo was sent to teams on Oct. 1 that banned all in-person activities outside of the facility. The Titans are still under investigation by the league regarding this situation.

MOVEMENT ON THE SCHEDULE:

On Thursday, the Titans reported another new positive test and then confirmed the inconclusive results from Wednesday was confirmed to be positive. The Titans placed tight end MyCole Pruitt and practice squad defensive back Breon Borders on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Titans’ facility remained closed and the NFL announced that Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills would officially be moved to Tuesday night at 6pm (CT).

TGIF TITANS:

The end of the week brought encouraging news as the Titans reported no new positive cases, but the team would not be allowed back in the team’s practice facility until at least Saturday.

GETTING BACK TO WORK:

On Saturday morning, News 2 confirmed that the Titans reported no new positive COVID-19 test results, players and staff members would finally get the green light to get back in the building for the first time in over a week. The Titans will need to continue to test negative up until Tuesday. If that happens, they will play their game against the Bills.