Titans Week: Getting ready for a battle up North

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans (10-4) are getting ready for a battle up North with the Green Bay Packers (11-3). The Titans come in and the underdogs, but that is when we’ve seen Mike Vrabel’s team play its best football.

WORKING THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS:

Despite Christmas Eve and Christmas landing during the work week, the Titans had a fairly normal practice schedule this week. The team practiced on Thursday and Vrabel moved Friday’s practice to the afternoon, allowing players to spend time with their families.

“You recognize it. You explain to them that we’ve got some work to put in before Christmas Eve. We’ll push the schedule back a little bit to allow these guys to enjoy Christmas morning with the families. We’ll try to come in and get our work done and focus on, when we’re here, focusing on football and enjoying our families and that stuff that happens around it when we’re away,” said Vrabel.

QUESTIONS AT CORNERBACK:

After sitting out practice on Wednesday, it seems like cornerback Adoree’ Jackson will be good to go on Thursday.

Rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton, who came of the injured reserve list last week, also appears to be fully healthy and ready to play. Vrabel did mention that more reps during practice will help.

“There’s another medium that we have to use to develop and practice and that’s critical to be able to get out there. Keep working him in there and see where he’s at, see where he’s at in the kicking game and how he functions defensively,” said Vrabel.

TRIO OF ROSTER MOVES:

A trio of roster moves on Christmas Eve, including adding an outside linebacker to the 53-man roster.

The team announced that outside linebacker Wyatt Ray has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Meanwhile, Chris Milton has been placed on Injured Reserve. Milton has been a key contributor on special teams for Tennessee this season.

The final move made by the Titans was the addition of wide receiver Rashard Davis to the practice squad. Davis was with the Titans in training camp this year and played in one game for the team in 2019.

PREPARING FOR THE FROZEN TUNDRA:

The biggest topic during Zoom calls this week wasn’t Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, rather the weather that the Titans are preparing to play in on Sunday in Green Bay.

Temperatures are expected to hit the low 20’s at Lambeau Field, and snow showers can’t be counted out. On Friday, the Titans did get a chance to at least practice is cold weather.

“Probably a little uncharacteristic of Nashville, but I think that they’ve had some energy. I thought yesterday was good. Today, you’re a little concerned I think about the footing on those fields. I don’t think we’re, the type of grass that we have, I think that was a concern early on and then as they stayed on their feet and was conscious of that, the energy was there. But that was the biggest thing, was probably from the weather today was how those fields were going to hold up,” said Vrabel.

SHORT FINAL INJURY REPORT:

It looks like the Titans will be fairly healthy for their battle with the Packers. Outside linebacker Derick Roberson is the only player listed as ‘OUT’ for Sunday.

Here is a look at the final injury report for Tennessee: