Titans Week: Getting back on track, next up the Jacksonville Jaguars

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans (8-4) are back on the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11) on Sunday. It was the two-tone blue winning Round 1, now the focus is on getting the season sweep.

HOLDING ON AT THE TOP:

Despite a disappointing loss against the Cleveland Browns, the Titans remain in first place in the AFC South over the Indianapolis Colts, but by divisional record tiebreaker only. The Jaguars are another division rival, one the Titans have handled for the most part, however now is not the time to underestimate any team.

HUNGRY JAGUARS:

The Jags only have one win this season, however they’ve been playing much better football.

In their last two games, against the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings, the Jaguars have lost by a combined total of five points and one of those games went to overtime. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill knows they can’t overlook the Jags.

“Jacksonville is doing a lot of good things right now. They’re playing tough, they’re physical, and they are playing hard. I have a lot of respect for how they are playing right now. They are playing as a defense, as a team, and are getting a lot of movement up front. They’re making it tough on opposing offenses, so we’re going to have to come into the game ready to go.,” said Tannehill.

JACKSON BACK AT PRACTICE:

The mystery regarding cornerback Adoree’ Jackson remains, but he did return to practice this week. Jackson was a limited participant Wednesday-Friday but has been ruled out for Sunday. Head coach Mike Vrabel said they’ll continue to track his progress.

“I don’t think that’ there’s necessarily a setback. He’s working his way back and has good days and bad days. When he has bad days, he’s not practicing,” said Vrabel.

SMITH ARMY KNIFE:

Titans tight end Jonnu Smith is back after not playing against the Browns. Smith is a big, versatile weapon for the offense, doing everything from blocking to scoring touchdowns. He has been especially good in red zone situations, with seven touchdowns this season.

“I’m ready on every play. Ready to take that next step, ready to help put this team in the best position to win,” said Smith.

WHO’S IN, WHO’S OUT:

For the past few weeks, the Titans’ final injury report has been rather lengthy, but that’s not the case this time. Cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Breon Borders are the only two players list as ‘OUT’ against the Jaguars. Outside linebacker Derick Roberson is listed as ‘Questionable.”

The cornerback position is rather thin, however rookie Chris Jackson is off the COVID-19/Reserve List and is now listed on the active roster.

The Titans take on the Jaguars on Sunday, kick off set for Noon (CT).