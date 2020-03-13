1  of  18
Closings
Titans waive Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop

FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 13: Delanie Walker #82 of the Tennessee Titans reacts during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titans release tight end Delanie Walker and veteran Ryan Succop.

According to Titans officials, the decision comes one day after the team parted ways with veteran outside linebacker Cameron Wake and running back Dion Lewis.

“Over the last two days I have had the difficult task of informing a number of our players they are being released,” General Manager Jon Robinson said. “These aren’t easy conversations, but I want to thank each of them for the significant contributions they have made to our organization both on and off the field. They each played a part in our success last year in ways big and small.

Officials also address struggles Walker faced health-wise:

In particular, I would like to address Delanie Walker and his impact. In my time here with Delanie, he has been an absolute pro on the field, in the locker room, and his production speaks for itself. He was a leader, a captain, and a highly respected member of this team.  His toughness, competitiveness, attitude and professionalism are what we expect from our players. I want to wish him all of the best moving forward and he will forever be a Titan great.”

