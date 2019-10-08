Titans volunteer at Habitat for Humanity build

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – When they weren’t busy putting in work this week to prepare for their match up against the Broncos Sunday, Titans players were out in the community.

Select players and cheerleaders helped serve lunch to volunteers at the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Habitat for Humanity build.

For the Titans, Tuesday was part of the NFL’s Huddle for 100 initiative, encouraging one million people to donate 100 minutes of their time.

“Just show support for the community, it’s awesome,” said Titans rookie offensive guard Nate Davis. “We are able to show our face and just see everyone working hard. It just brings a smile to your face, it’s just a great community here so we’re glad to be out here for sure.”

A community that lit up as soon as the group of players hopped off the bus.

“Just to see those beautiful smiles when we got off the bus, I’m glad everyone is out here helping and it means a lot for us that we can just brighten someone’s day,” said Titans rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown.

In addition helping others, the Titans learned something, too.

Former President Jimmy Carter fell in his home Sunday before the project build began, but he still showed up to work this week with a smile – and a black eye – on his face.

Although they’re NFL athletes, the players said they could learn a thing or two about toughness from the 95 year old former president.

“The dedication he shows, how he just cares about everyone, like that that’s very cool,” said Davis.

Brown smiled when he was asked the same question.

“That’s mental toughness and physical toughness,” he said. “It just shows that he’s out here today despite what happens that means a lot. He’s dedicated.”

Once the volunteer work is complete, it’s back to work for the Titans who are facing a tough Broncos team on Sunday.