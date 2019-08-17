Titans’ Urban standing tall above the rest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Titans made some big-time free agency acquisitions during the off-season, but none bigger than Brent Urban.

Literally.

Urban stands tall at 6-feet-7 and weighs 300 pounds.

Although as a defensive lineman he starts the play in a low, squatted stance to prepare to block the opposing offensive lineman, his secret weapon is when he finds a way to stand tall.

Urban’s ability to bat down passes has been on full display during training camp.

He batted two passes down against the Patriots alone on Thursday.

“I remember in college I lead the nation in passes defensed,” said Urban. “I think through like 8 games – the entire nation. So it’s something I try to do if I can’t get there on the pass rush and try to get my hand on the ball.”

Not only does his ability to get in the way of a pass cause an incompletion, there’s also the chance of a turnover.

“Tipped balls, there’s obviously a greater percentage to intercept the football,” he said. “So you know anything I can do to help other guys shine, other guys make plays on the ball, I’m happy to do it.”

Mike Vrabel has also noticed his length and awareness is an asset to this defensive front.

“That’s something that we’re going to need from Brent (Urban) to be able to use his length. He does have a skill-set. I mean, he’s 6-7 with long arms, so he’s got a good advantage there. Then, if he’s smart about it and can use some instincts, he can be really good at it.”